The West Texas A&M Men’s basketball team is getting set to host The South-Central Regional Tournament

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M men’s Basketball team are the Lone Star Conference Champions for the third year in a row, after defeating The St. Edward’s Hilltoppers in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

WT going into the LSC Championship game had a record of 31-1, their only loss occurring on December 12, 2019. That single blemish on the Buffaloes record was put there by the Hilltoppers.

The Buffs must have been ready the second time around, however, going into halftime down 13, they had to find their stride.

WT’s Head Coach, Tom Brown said, “We got together at halftime and talked a little bit made some adjustments, but then, I really think it comes down to the players.” “Those guys all played really well in the second half.”

With the successful second-half rally against the Hilltoppers on Sunday, the Buffs secured the LSC Championship 81-65. Which means they now have beaten every team they have played this season.

Coach Brown has lead his team to an undefeated record at home, a 21-1 conference record, and a 23 game winning streak.

While all the accolades from this season are nice, the WT coach will try look to continue his team’s winning ways when they return to their home court, The First United Bank Center, to host the NCAA South Central Regionals Tournament, for what is now the third year in a row.

The first round of The South Central Regionals Tournament will see the Buffs take on the eighth-seeded, Colorado Mesa Mavericks. This will be the first time these two teams have seen each other since 2003 when Colorado Mesa was still called Mesa State. That matchup saw the Buffs topple the Mesa squad, 79-77.

That next matchup will tip-off in Canyon, Texas at The First United Bank Center on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: