The Offseason Grind: Spearman’s Brenen Thompson prepares for senior season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The high school football season won’t kick off here on the High Plains for close to another two months, but for some local athletes the season never really ended.

Those athletes are what are known as offseason grinders, and they take no days off in preparing for the lights that shine on Friday nights.

One of those offseason grinders is Spearman’s star senior, Brenen Thompson, who despite already garnering national attention has continued to clank it out in the weight room.

Thompson will look to add to his already stellar high school career when he takes the field for his final season with the lynx.

Spearman’s first game is scheduled for September 3, 2021 against Sanford-Fritch at 7:00 p.m. at home.