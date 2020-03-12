The Gruver Greyhounds are gearing up their semifinal match up against Shelbyville

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gruver takes on Shelbyville Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss