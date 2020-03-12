The Gruver Greyhounds are gearing up their semifinal match up against Shelbyville

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Division II Men's Basketball South Central Regional Championship that is being held at West Texas A&M University will be closed to the general public. This comes after the NCAA made its announcement that all upcoming championships would be closed to the general public due to the continued national spread of COVID-19.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed,” said Mark Emmert, NCAA President.