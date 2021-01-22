The Amarillo High Sandies storm past the Palo Duro Dons

AHS Guy’s highlights courtesy of Kale Steed.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both the guy’s and girl’s varsity teams for Amarillo High clashed with the Dons of Palo Duro on Friday.
Watch highlights from both the varsity guy’s and girl’s games at the top of the page.
Scores:
Girls
Lady Sandies defeat the Lady Dons, 64-48
Guys
Amarillo High Defeats Palo Duro, 86-58
