SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texline Tornadoes boys basketball team managed to clinch the 1A State Championship last year, and are looking to repeat this year.

The Tornadoes punched their ticket to the State Championship on Thursday by defeating Irion County (33-4), 58-42 in the 2022 UIL Class 1A state basketball tournament semifinal.

The win was a total team performance. Check out some of the team’s individual stats below.

Texline Individual stats:

Stratton Potter- 20 points, 4 steals

Elias Espino- 16 points, 2 steals

Noel Lozano- 11 points, 3 rebounds

Will Luther – 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals

The win, moved the Tornadoes, to 34-3 and advances them to the State Championship that will be played on Saturday, at 8:30 a.m. against Graford (36-3).

If the Tornadoes can win, they would become the fifth boy’s team from the High Plains to ever win back to back state championships joining, Pampa (58-59), Dimmitt (82-83), Paducah (87-88), and Nazareth (02-03) & (06-07).