CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that the university's Center for the Study of the American West won a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, funding a continued initiative for the center.

According to a news release from the university, the National Endowment for the Humanities recently granted the center $148,728 to fund its “Forgotten Frontera: The Mexican American Southern Plains” initiative, highlighting the contributions of Mexican Americans in the High Plains.