AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The high school boys Regional Quarterfinals tipped off on Monday night, and the 1A defending state champions were in Amarillo.

The Texline Tornadoes defeated the Springlake-Earth Wolverines, 91-77 at Palo Duro High school to advance to the Regional Tournament.

The Regional Quarterfinal match up saw, senior, William Luther put up 31 points, and recover 19 rebounds.

Noel Lozano had a great night as well putting up 27, with Elias Espino, and Hayden Drumm aiding with 12 points each.

On Springlake-Earth’s side, while the loss stings, they went out swinging and that was evident with Evan Deleon’s 42 point performance.

As for Texline they will face the winner of Grady & Wittharral in the Regional Semifinals held on March 4th.