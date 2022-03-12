SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texline Torndaoes season came to an end following the 1A State Championship on Saturday morning, and while it was not the result they hoped for, it sure was one heck of a ride.

The Texline Tornadoes season was a magical one, to say the least, as they were riding the high of a state championship from the 2021 season. However, that state title certainly did not go to the team’s head.

The Tornadoes had business to take care of and they put in the work, despite getting every team’s best shot. The Tornadoes put together a 34-3 record before ultimately falling to Graford in the UIL Class 1A State title game.

The three losses given to Texline prior to Saturday’s game all came at the hands of teams outside of class 1A.

Saturday’s loss was a hard-fought one, as the Tornadoes came up just three points short of being back-to-back Class 1A state champions.

The loss Saturday saw last year’s Class 1A State Tournament MVP put up 25 total points, grab six rebounds, and snag seven steals.

Though the loss was tough, Texline’s head coach, Coby Beckner had some encouraging words following the game saying, “This is how it should be, there was a lot invested. This is how it should be, when you lose it should hurt for a while. But then we are going to rise and fight again.”

VISITORS: Texline 34-4 TOT-FG 3-PT REBOUNDS ## Player Name FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF TP A TO BLK S MIN 04 Will Luther......... f 10-20 2-7 3-3 0 6 6 4 25 1 7 1 7 30 24 Noel Lozano......... f 2-9 2-3 0-0 0 1 1 1 6 0 1 0 1 32 01 Elias Espino........ g 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 3 3 1 5 1 2 0 1 30 05 Stratton Potter..... g 1-5 1-4 0-1 2 2 4 3 3 3 0 0 2 31 10 Angel Herrera....... g 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 3 3 0 3 31 02 Hayden Drumm........ 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 6 TEAM................ 2 2 Totals.............. 15-41 6-18 3-4 6 12 18 10 39 9 14 1 15 160 TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 6-20 30.0% 2nd Half: 9-21 42.9% Game: 36.6% DEADB 3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 2-8 25.0% 2nd Half: 4-10 40.0% Game: 33.3% REBS F Throw % 1st Half: 2-2 100 % 2nd Half: 1-2 50.0% Game: 75.0% 0