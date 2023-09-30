LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech Red Raiders picked up their first conference win of the year on Saturday, 49-28 over the Houston Cougars behind the arm of back up quarterback, Behren Morton.
For more on the game click here.
by: David Davis, Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Davis, Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech Red Raiders picked up their first conference win of the year on Saturday, 49-28 over the Houston Cougars behind the arm of back up quarterback, Behren Morton.
For more on the game click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now