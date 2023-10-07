AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is College Football Gameday, a day filled with college football, here are some athletes suiting up from the Texas Panhandle high schools for a College football team.

Athletes from the Texas Panhandle suiting up this week include:

Brenen Thompson the Spearman High School graduate suited up for Oklahoma University against the University of Texas in the Red River Rivalry, where they defeated Texas 34-30. Thompson recently transferred from UT to OU.

Jalin Conyers the Gruver High School graduate will suit up for Arizona State University against Colorado University on Saturday night. The Buffaloes are currently a big name in college football a lot of eyes could be on this game.

Blair Conwright the Coronado High School graduate and Isaiah Johnson the Cooper High School graduate suited up for the University of North Texas who faced the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. Conwright plays receiver and Johnson gets the job done from the running back position.

Tyrin Bradley the Monterey High School graduate will suit up for West Virginia University against the University of Houston on Thursday. Bradley plays the bandit position for the Mountaineers.