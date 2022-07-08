ATTACHED: (PRESS RELEASE FROM Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO))

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 high school and middle school football seasons are fast approaching and now is the time to apply to become a Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) football official. Individuals including men and women from across the Texas Panhandle interested in officiating are encouraged to apply and begin the education and other requirements to officiate. New Amarillo Chapter officials will have the opportunity to officiate games across the Texas Panhandle starting this season after completing organized pre-season training. To apply, please visit TASO.org.

New football officials will be paired with experienced officials to learn the NCAA football rules and officiating mechanics. It is a great way to be on the field, get exercise, learn officiating techniques, and work with other officials and outstanding youth in our region.

If you are interested and want additional information, please visit amarefs.org. There will be a pre-season rules clinic on July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the Region 16 Education Service Center, 5800 Bell St., in Amarillo. Individuals are encouraged to apply to be an official and register for the clinic.