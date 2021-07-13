Tascosa Rebels chosen for a feature cover on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels were chosen to be featured on a “custom cover” of Dave’s Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine among 10 other high school football teams in Texas, according to Tascosa High School.

The school said that Dave Campbell’s and Suddenlink is set to present the Tascosa Rebels football team with 250 cover wrapped copies of the magazine to celebrate the 2021 Texas high school football season today, July 13 at 9:00 a.m. at Tascosa High School.

The other Texas high school football teams chosen for a custom cover are the following: