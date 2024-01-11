AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa High School boys basketball team is set to begin district play on Friday against Palo Duro. The Rebels go into district play 18-6, looking to build on their success.

Head coach Steve Jackson shared that a contributing factor to the team’s success is that they’ve all come together.

“A lot of things that we feel like as coaches that we have to say to our guys to get them kind of motivated to play, they’re doing that on their own,” said Jackson. “We feel like a player-led team operates a lot better than a coach-led team sometimes. So again, these guys are taking a lot of responsibility for themselves, making sure everybody’s held accountable, and just doing the things that we asked them to do day in and day out.”

Leading the team on the court is senior forward Jailyn Sledge. In his four seasons on the team he’s experienced periods of drought and getting Tascosa basketball back to success.

“This year, I knew that I wanted to bring this program set further I feel like with this year, we’ve done that,” said Sledge. “I’ve just been taking on the leadership role and talking to them and encouraging them to be better and I feel like we all are on the same page about getting better.”

During Sledge’s freshmen year, the Rebels were 7-19, and being a part of the team’s rebuilding process has meant a lot.

“I’m glad I was able to be a part of this like rebuilding of the program,” said Sledge. “I feel like they have been good, but we went in a little slump lately, but I feel like being a part of this rebuild means a lot to me. I’m really excited for these guys next year as well because I feel like they’re going to keep this momentum going as well.”

In the first two district games, the Rebels face Palo Duro and Amarillo High, two competitive teams.

“We’re going that we just stick to our game plan, don’t deviate from the plan and make sure we’re prepared night and night out,” said Jackson. “We think confidence comes from being prepared and so we want to do our best and practice every day to kind of lock into what’s necessary for the next game. You know, we expect each night to be really tough.”

Jackson continued, “Every team in our district is a capable team Palo Duro, Amarillo High, obviously playing very well as well. Then you have Plainview and Caprock we’re also starting to find some steam and gather themselves together and then starting to play really good basketball. So, we’re just expecting tough games, and we got to be ready to meet that challenge and meet that expectation.”

With just six losses on the season, the Rebels have used those games as lessons and realized the areas they needed to improve.

“We needed to see those and those games that we were that we unfortunately lost,” explained Jackson. “We lost to some very good teams out in Dallas, played a really good Frenship team down in Lubbock, a good Estacado team. So, the teams that we’ve lost to we felt were really good teams. They did some things that we were going to see in our district play. So I thought it was good for us to see it early.”

Sledge shared that after the losses they made the improvements in the next practice.

“Most of our losses have been mostly on our part like we’ve noticed the things that we need to get better at and we’ve been working on those in practice every day,” said Sledge. “I feel like just us understanding what we’re we did wrong in those games and coming back to practice and fixing it the next days, I feel like that’s a lot of reason for our successes.”

Sledge signed with West Texas A&M University to continue his academic and athletic career.

“I’ve always dreamed about playing basketball and furthering my academic as well but it’s just it means a lot to me being able to play at West Texas too,” said Sledge. “I’ll have a support system here too, since I’m local and it would just be a I think it’d be a good time over there as well.”

Not only does Sledge excel on the court but in the classroom as well.

“He’s a great kid, said Jackson. “He takes his academics very seriously. He’s one of our top students, just at Tascosa High School in general, in terms of academics, so we never worry about him in the classroom. On the court right now, he’s just being that leader for us taking that leadership role and taking it very seriously. He wants the guys that come after him to kind of carry on the expectation and he wants to pass that torch on the right way.”

Jackson a Tascosa alum has been the head coach since 2011 and helping student-athletes achieve their goals has been a full-circle moment.

“These players are going through the same thing that I went through as a player and as a student,” shared Jackon. “To be able to guide them into their future plans just to let these guys know the end goal, not necessarily is basketball, it’s to be prepared for life. That’s what we kind of want these guys to know is we want to teach them life lessons through sports and through basketball.”

Jackson continued, “Just to help them kind of meet those goals and expectations for themselves beyond high school is really that full circle moment for me because I received that here at Tascosa as well.”

Tascosa’s district game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Palo Duro.