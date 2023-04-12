AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Tascosa High School graduate and former Purdue Boilermaker, King Doerue is hosting the second annual Sweatbox Box Clinic. The clinic is set for May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sam Houston Middle School and is open to ages 6 to 16.

Registration is available online and is $60 per participant.

Doerue graduated from Tascosa in 2019 and has spent the past four years playing football at Purdue as a running back. Doerue accumulated 1,145 rushing yards and 381 receiving yards along with 13 touchdowns.

The second annual clinic will feature NFL Cleveland Browns wide receiver, David Bell. Along with alumni and current players as personal trainers from several schools Including Purdue, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Texas Christian University, Utah Tech, and Southern Methodist University.

“They’re going to be put through a variety of drills that’s going to improve on their speed, agility, and quickness training,” said Doerue. “They’ll be running the drills and there’s going to be a special guest, David Bell, Cleveland Browns wide receiver. He’ll be there as well giving his insight, tips, and knowledge that he’s learned through college and NFL.”

Doerue shared that during the camp’s first year, they had around 75 participants and they are hoping to continue building and promoting more competition as well.

“It will be highly competitive, there’s going to be a lot of awards being given out including camp MVP,” said Doerue. “That will be the person who showed the best work ethic, best stability throughout the drills and best footwork. Overall, the best player that we feel like came to the camp and just showed the best efforts that day.”

While Doerue was growing up in Amarillo he often had to travel to attend camps. After working with his trainer, they decided to bring a clinic to Amarillo.

“My trainer Terrence Posey, has trained me since I was little,” said Doerue. “We just got together and said that we should create that opportunity for kids to be able to have that camp.”

Doerue said he hopes that participants in the camp will realize they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

“No matter how far it seems, no matter how hard it may seem, as long as they just take it one step at a time and just chase 1% improvement each day, they will achieve whatever their goals or aspirations are in life,” explained Doerue. “They just have to put their mind towards it, and they can do it.”

The Amarillo community has supported Doerue throughout his entire journey and because of that, he wants to continue giving back to the community.

“Even though I’m so far away from home here at Purdue I still feel the love and support from the community,” said Doerue. “It’s just a blessing. It just shows the type of city that Amarillo is because no matter how far I am, they always support me, and they support everybody. I appreciate all the people that’s helping out this year for the camp as well.”