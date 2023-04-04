AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior, Tascosa High School football and track and field athlete, Ke’Mauri Pinkard has spent the last four years making an impact on Rebel athletics.

On the football field Pinkard, dominated as a defensive back and receiver and is committed to playing football at Eastern New Mexico University, beginning in the fall.

What inspired Pinkard to begin playing football was his family. Pinkard comes from a family of athletes.

“I just decided I wanted to take in their footsteps and play football, “said Pinkard. “I just felt like I was going to be one of the best athletes out of my family. So, I decided to take my talents to football and track.”

In track and field, he leads the 5A areas in the triple jump, high jump and is top three in the long jump.

Pinkard shared that the journey has required blood, sweat, tears and listening to his coaches.

“It’s just hard work and dedication at the end of the day,” said Pinkard. “Listening to my coaches is the main is the main focus, they always told me I was looking great, and it was getting better. But they also told me that I had room for improvement. So just getting out here listening to my coaches doing what they asked me to do doing the drills that they put me through making sure they’re correct.”

Also, pushing Pinkard to be the best version of himself in every aspect is his family.

“They get behind me and they just keep pushing me and just strive for greatness and they never want to see me fail,” explained Pinkard. “They’re all behind me and everything that I do. So, I do this for them. I don’t just do it for myself, I do it for them as well.”

From freshmen to senior year, he stepped up into a leadership role for his teammates.

“He just brings it brings us to the next level helps us see that we can get kids tactically sound and get them in the right place, said Head Track and Field Coach Jay Belcher. “Having his leadership as far as helping the team to score points and trying to compete that’s really important.”

During Pinkard’s freshmen year, he had the opportunity to go to state but due to COVID-19 the state meet didn’t happen. Since then, he has become more technically sound.

“He’s really picked up some of the skills that it takes to get out there further and done a good job progressing,” said Belcher.

With this being Pinkard’s senior year he is hoping to make it back to state and is determined to put in the work to get there. During his junior and sophomore years, he missed the opportunity to go to state.

“Senior year is big because I thought I was just the athlete of the century my junior year and down the road it got hard, it got tough, said Pinkard. “I ended up coming in fourth my junior year and not being able to make it to stay even though I was a third best in our region.”

Pinkard continued, “my sophomore year, there were people that came out and just they just wanted a little bit more than me. They got to go to that and take that opportunity away from me. I’m not letting it get out of my hands this year at all.”

A major part of Pinkard’s success is his belief in himself.

“I know I can go out here and I can be the best at jumping and just come out with the win almost every time,” said Pinkard.

In the fall Pinkard will begin his collegiate football career at Eastern New Mexico University. Pinkard shared he knew ENMU was the right school due to Head Coach Kelly Lee sharing how things would be if he continued his academic and athletic career as a Greyhound.

But before Pinkard begins his career as a Greyhound he is focused on leaving his legacy as a Rebel.

“I always told myself to leave my legacy everywhere that I went from middle school to high school and now through college, said Pinkard. “So, leaving my legacy by breaking my school’s triple jump record and leaving my picture in the football locker room.”