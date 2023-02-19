CYPRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The UIL wrestling state Tournament took place over the weekend, and saw the boys of Tascosa claim their programs first ever state championship in the sport.

The Rebels achieved the milestone after reaching a final team score of 112. they got their thanks ion large part to Andres Suarez who took home the 165 lb title. There was also Landin Lamberth, who took second in the 157 lb group as well as Noah Santiago who was also a second place finisher only in the 144 lb bracket. The Rebels also had Thomas Pacheco (132) and Ethan Sims (113) who both finished third.

Our area had some other school finish strong at the state tournament as well, as the Randall boys finished third overall, with a 106.5 points. While the Dumas girls also finished third after collecting 64 points.

Individual State Champions from our area:

Randall’s Michael Ruiz: 106 lb

Dumas’ Hunter Bogner: 126 lb

Caprock’s Richard Davila: 144 lb

Dumas’ Bronson Baxter: 150 lb

