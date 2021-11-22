Sweetwater to take over in place of Andrews High marching band at playoff game in response to fatal bus crash

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Andrews Independent School District (ISD) took to Facebook to announce that the Sweetwater High School band will play in place of Andrews’ Mighty Mustang Marching Band at the Area playoff game.

This, in response to a devastating wreck involving a bus from Andrews ISD on I-20 near Big Spring Friday, November 19.

In that wreck, three lives were lost, including beloved Andrews High School band director, Darin Johns, 53.

Andrews ISD said many schools volunteered to give up their places in the show, and Andrews is grateful.

Sweetwater ISD also took to Facebook to express its support and happiness to help.

Andrews High School will go head-to-head with Springtown for the area round. That game will be held in Sweetwater at the Mustang Bowl at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 22.