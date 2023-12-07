AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sunray Bobcats’ season ends after a 34-14 loss to Albany but junior quarterback Armando Lujan submits himself in history throwing over 4,000 yards and rushing for over 1,000 yards on the season.

Lujan joins a short list of Texas high school quarterbacks to achieve this accomplishment including Kyler Murray of Allen High School and Tyrik Rollinson of Sulphur Springs High School.

He ends this season with around 4,218 yards passing and 1,016 yards rushing with 82 total touchdowns. Lujan ties the Texas high school single-season touchdown record of 82 set by former Levelland Lobo, and West Texas A&M University, Nick Gerber.