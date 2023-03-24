CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Eagles on Friday announced the hiring of their new offensive coordinator, Matt Lovorn.



Lovorn back in his high school days played football in Canyon for, at the time, Coach Blake Bryant, and at the time assistant coach, Todd Winfrey who is now head coach.



Lovorn heads back to canyon after 8 years as the head coach at Stratford High School, where he went 89-22, making three state semifinal appearances and even winning a class 2A Division II state title in 2021.

Taking the interim head coaching reigns for coach Lovorn back in Stratford will be, John Murphy who was the Offensive line coach.