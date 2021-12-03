Stratford Elks Quarterback Cody Rinne Lifts Team Over Wellington to Advance to State Semifinal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Stratford Elks ran past the Wellington Skyrockets in the Class 2A Division II UIL State Quarterfinals on Friday night, 26-6.

The playoff showdown saw Stratford quarterback, Cody Rinne, showoff his running skills. The Elks quarterback picked up four touchdowns for 267 yards on 28 carries.

The Elks will now focus their attention to Albany, who they will meet in Lubbock at Lowrey Field on Thursday Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the State Semifinal.

The winner of the Thursday night showdown will head to Arlington, where they will play at AT&T Stadium for the chance at a State Championship.