Stratford Claims the 2A Division II State Football Title

Class 2A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday. [Ben Jenkins/ Press Pass Sports for KAMR] (Video provided by Kale Steed/ Press Pass Sports)

The Stratford Elks played in back and forth state title game at AT&T Stadium, against Falls City, but ultimately came away with the 39-27 victory. The offensive MVP of the game was Quarterback Cody Rinne, but right there with him was wide receiver Dru Jones, who totaled over 200 yards in the game. Rinne finished the game passing, 14-17, 282 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

This is the fourth state championship in program history, and their first since 2008. The State titles for Stratford have come in 2000, 2005, 2008, and now 2021. Congratulations to the Stratford Elks.