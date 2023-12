AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains saw six different area football teams in action on Friday night looking to keep their state championship dreams alive, three did just that.

Class 4A Division II State Quarterfinals:

West Plains (12-2) fell to Glen Rose (10-4), 45-13 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Class 3A Division II State Quarterfinals:

Canadian (14-0) defeated Wall (11-3), 31-12 at First United Park, at Lubbock-Cooper High School

Class 2A Division I State Quarterfinals:

Stratford (14-0) defeated Hawley (11-3), 46-6 at Plains-Capital Park at Lowrey Field in Lubbock

Class 2A Division II State Quarterfinals:

Sunray (12-2) defeated Clarendon (10-4), 67-6 at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

Class 1A Division I State Semifinals:

Happy (12-2) fell to Westbrook (13-1), 32-16 at Lena Stephens Field at Lubbock Christian High School