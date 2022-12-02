In 11-Man UIL Football, two teams from the High Plains were looking to advance to the State Semifinal round. In 3A Division II, Canadian met up with (11-1) Wall, while In class 2A Division II, Wellington clashed with (12-1) New Home.
3A Division II State Quarterfinal Score:
Canadian defeated Wall, 45-10.
2A Division II State Quarterfinal Score:
Wellington lost to New Home, 20-35.
In Class 1A they were already in the State Semifinals, and #2 Happy in Division II met with #1 Westbrook.
1A Division I State Semifinal Score:
Happy lost to Westbrook, 40-30.