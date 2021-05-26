Sprinting to The Olympics: WT’s Benjamin Azamati has his eyes set on Tokyo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Summer Olympic Games are quickly approaching and West Texas A&M University has an athlete that will be looking to burn up the track in Tokyo.

WT’s very own, Benjamin Azamati, is a freshman sprinter for the WT’s men’s Track & Field program. Azamati, in his freshman year, has clocked some pretty unbelievable times. His first outdoor jaw-dropping performance came earlier this year at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in March when he broke the NCAA Division II 100-meter dash record.

The freshman, at the time, ranked first in the world in the 100-meter dash as he broke the Ghana national record (Azamati’s home country) and a 38-year-old Division II record after running a wind-legal 9.97 in the prelims.

Azamati’s second big record breaking performance this year came at the first week of May at the Lone Star Conference Championships when he broke the the 200-meter NCAA Division II record with a wind legal (1.1) 20.13 to break Bryan Bridgewater’s record of 20.15 that was set all the way back on May 30, 1992.

The freshman Phenom with his blazing speed in the 100, and 200 has qualified for the Olympics in both events, including the Sprint Relay for his home country of Ghana.

Azamati this season has helped his already outstanding and also very talented team, reach the NCAA Division II Championships in Allendale, Michigan. The meet is scheduled to take place from May 27 through May 29.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin July 23 and run through August 8.