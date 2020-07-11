Sports Break: New Mexico postpones contact sports until spring

Local Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s ‘Sports Break’ with David Davis and Zach Martin.

This week David and Zach discuss New Mexico’s postponing of Fall contact sports until the Spring of 2021, and what it could mean for the football season here in Texas.

Watch the full show in the video at the top of the story.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss