Spearman’s D1 bound athlete is all about the team

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman Lynx have a very special talent in Junior, Brenen Thompson.

Brenen Thompson is only a Junior for the Lynx, and already finds himself garnering national attention. The young man has seen 24 scholarship offers thrown his way, and he is just now considered an upperclassmen.

Thompson is a versatile player for the Lynx who tends to be all over the field making plays in a variety of positions. Thompson is listed as an athlete on Spearman’s roster, probably due to the fact that it would seem he can do just about anything.

According to Thompson’s Twitter page, he runs a 10.18 100 meter dash which seems believable, considering I foolishly raced him in a 40 Yard dash…it did not go well for me.

While Thompson’s speed is impressive (especially next to me), the athlete is also pretty strong for a Junior. He also claims on Twitter, to bench 295 lbs, squat 375 lbs, and clean 265 lbs.

Some may point to Thompson as the reason for Spearman’s success, but Thompson believes the Lynx’s top strength is their chemistry, “Playing together, I think you know everyone has been on the same team for a while, we’ve been real young. So, I think the chemistry we have, and getting everyone together, I think that’s gonna be our biggest strength this year, ” said Thompson.

Thompson is not wrong, the Lynx have been relatively young the last two years, and this year may be theirs as they are returning 15 starters. Including their Senior Quarterback, Jack Wilkerson. Wilkerson has the ability to push the ball down the field, and did not seem to be afraid to let it fly during practice.

Thompson and Wilkerson should be exciting to watch this year, and they will not have to wait long to show off theirs and the rest of the team’s chemistry, as they will face off against the always tough, Stratford Elks on August 28 at home, in Spearman at 7 p.m.

