Spearman’s Brenen Thompson releases top 12 college choices

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spearman’s Junior Athlete, Brenen Thompson has garnered national attention among colleges thanks to his play on the football field, and today he announced his top 12 college choices.

Brenen Thompson is only a Junior at Spearman High School, but you would not know it if you had ever seen the young man play football.

Thompson carries himself like a professional on, and off the field. The Junior athlete to start the 2020-2021 football season had already collected 24 scholarship offers, and while his and his teams season stopped in the Regional round of the Texas UIL 3A Div. II Football Playoffs, Thompson’s scholarship offers have not stopped.

Thompson, according to his mother, now has 32 college offers. The latest offer, coming from the 2018 National Champions, The Clemson Tigers.

Thompson released the following college list to his twitter account, @BrenenT11 on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

These schools consist of Thompson’s final 12 teams that he is considering, following what should be a phenomenal senior year for the Spearman Lynx.