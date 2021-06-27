Spearman’s Brenen Thompson Drops Top 6 College Choices

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spearman’s Senior Athlete, Brenen Thompson, has garnered national attention among colleges thanks to his play on the football field, and over the weekend he announced his top 6 college choices.

Thompson will be a Senior at Spearman High School starting this fall, but after seeing him on the football field you would assume he should already be playing at the next level.

Thompson carries himself like a professional on, and off the field. The senior athlete before his 2020-2021 football season had already collected 24 scholarship offers.

According to 247 Sports, Thompson now has 36 college offers.

On Saturday, June 26, Thompson released the following top six college list to his twitter account, @BrenenT11 .

Thompson’s Top 6 Schools: