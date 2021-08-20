Spearman’s Brenen Thompson Drops Top 3 College Choices

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spearman’s Senior Athlete, Brenen Thompson, has garnered national attention amongst colleges thanks to his play on the football field, and on Friday he announced his top 3 college choices on his Twitter account.

Thompson will be a Senior at Spearman High School starting this season, but after seeing him on the football field you would assume he should already be playing at the next level.

Thompson carries himself like a professional on, and off the field. The senior athlete before his 2020-2021 football season had already collected 24 scholarship offers, and according to 247 sports has a total of 36 offers.