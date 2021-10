AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Amarillo hospital leaders said the area has seen a steady decline in coronavirus cases, but hospitalizations are not dropping as quickly.

During Wednesday's City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, Chief Medical Officers at BSA Health System and Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Dr. Michael Lamanteer and Dr. Brian Weis, attributed the decrease in cases to immunity from vaccinations and infections.