Sod Poodles to begin second half of season with 12 home games

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles is set to begin its “12-game homestand” at HODGETOWN today, July 20, according to a press release from the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Beginning today through Sunday, July 25, the Soddies will take on the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders for six games followed by the San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate, the Frisco Roughriders for six games from Tuesday, July 27 through Sunday, Aug. 1, the release detailed.

The home games will feature weekly promotions, two theme nights, four fan giveaways, a free car, and fireworks, the team announced.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming games visit sodpoodles.com, email tickets@sodpoodles.com, or call (806) 803-9547.



The following list details the Sod Poodles homestand dates, times, and featured events:

July 20 to July 25 (Frisco RoughRiders, Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate)

Tuesday, July 20 vs Frisco – 7:05 p.m . $2 Tuesday – Join the Soddies at HODGETOWN for select seats for just $2! Postgame Kids Run the Bases (12 & Under) Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

. Wednesday, July 21 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m . Weiner Wednesday – Enjoy $1 hot dogs at all concession stands at HODGETOWN! The Amarillo Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion. Drink Special: $5 Margaritas Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

. Thursday, July 22 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m . Thirsty Thursday – Come out for $2 domestic drafts & fountain sodas! Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

. Friday, July 23 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m . FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS – Enjoy the start of the weekend at HODGETOWN with great baseball and postgame fireworks! The show will take place momentarily following the Friday night contest. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

. Saturday, July 24 vs. Frisco – 7:05 p.m . Theme Night: Christmas in July – Come get festive with the Soddies by showing off your best Christmas attire! The team on the field will be wearing specialty jerseys. It may still be summer in Amarillo but it’s Christmas time at HODGETOWN! Postgame Jersey Auction of the team specialty Christmas in July jerseys upstairs in club level. FREE CAR GIVEAWAY at HODGETOWN – Contest and rules on the Amarillo Sod Poodles Facebook Page. Gates open at 6:05 p.m.

. Sunday, July 25 vs. Frisco – 6:05 p.m . Giveaway: Taylor Trammell Bobblehead (First 1,500 – 12 & Older) The Sod Poodles will wear signature gold jerseys to commemorate our 2019 Texas League Championship. Veterans, Active-Duty Military, & First Responders will receive 50% off tickets to every Sunday game. Gates open at 5:05 p.m.

.

July 27 to Aug. 1 (San Antonio Missions, San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate)