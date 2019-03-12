Sod Poodles Single Game Tickets For All 2019 Home Games On Sale Online Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, announced Tuesday that individual game tickets for all of the team’s 70 home games will go on sale online on Saturday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online starting Saturday by visiting the Sod Poodles website atwww.SodPoodles.com under “Tickets”. In-person box office and over-the-phone orders at HODGETOWN will be available starting Monday, March 25 at 9:00 a.m.

The Sod Poodles open the 2019 regular season at HODGETOWN on Monday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and play 70 regular season home games through September 2. Advanced sale single game ticket pricing ranges from $6 to $16 and fans will be limited to purchasing eight tickets per transaction per game.

Right-field lawn and standing room only seating tickets are $6. Zone E seating tickets down the right and left field lines near group patio areas are $8. Zone Dseating upper-level seat tickets above the bullpens are $10. Zone C tickets located in upper seating above the dugouts are $12. Zone B field level seating near dugouts are $14. Zone A behind home plate seat tickets are $16. Day of game ticket pricing will be an additional $2 per ticket.

Major events fans can secure tickets for include Opening Night (April 8), Independence Day game (July 4), and 2019 giveaway dates such as Team Poster giveawayon April 14, Replica Jersey giveaway on June 16, Stadium Replica giveaway on August 4, and Sod Poodles Hoodie giveaway on September 1.

Highlighting the 2019 promotional calendar are 18 fireworks shows including 11 Friday Night Music-Themed Fireworks Shows featuring “School’s Out For Summer” (May 24), “Songs about Amarillo” (June 28), and “Christmas in July” (July 19) and three Special Theme Shows – May 4 (Star Wars Night), August 3 (Super Hero Night), August 31 (Harry Potter Night Sky Fest).

Sod Poodles 2019 daily promotions during the inaugural season include Hometown Hero Mondays which offer a 50% discount off tickets at the box office to Military and First Responders (with valid I.D., excludes Opening Night), $2 Tuesday which offers $2 Standing Room Only and Lawn tickets as well as a select number of Zones E and D seats, Wiener Wednesdays which offer $1 hot dogs, Thirsty Thursdays which offer $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, Friday Night Fireworks which features post-game fireworks, Spectacular Saturdays which feature theme nights, performers and popular characters, and Sunday Fundays which features giveaways and a fun, family game at the ballpark!

Tickets.com, the Amarillo Sod Poodles online ticketing system, puts fans in control while maximizing their investment in Sod Poodles tickets with a familiar interface that fans can simply navigate on any device. Easy-to-use features include online selection of exact seat location at HODGETOWN, with print-at-home e-ticketing. Free online services include a complete statement of tickets purchased, plus special tools to print, exchange, and distribute tickets electronically. When fans send tickets to friends, family, or customers online, recipients can print them from their home or office, saving time, gas, and money.