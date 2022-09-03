AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles (ASP) released their 2023 schedule heading into their fourth season at Hodegtown. The home opener is scheduled on April 11 against the Houston Astros Double-A the Corpus Christi Hooks.

According to a Sod Poodles press release, 12 home and 12 away series make up the 138-game schedule with the series mainly consisting of six games. The Sod Poodles are scheduled to begin their season in a three-game season on the road against the Texas Rangers Double-A farm club, the Frisco RoughRiders starting on April 6.

ASP said that they will have the opportunity to play all nine Texas League opponents with eight of those nine being home games.

The Texas League Double-A affiliate opponents include:

The Los Angeles Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals

The San Diego Padres

The Texas Rangers

The Seattle Mariners

The Oakland Athletics

The Minnesota Twins

The press release states the most exciting feature of this year’s schedule is hosting games in Hodgetown on holidays during the summer. ASP plays the Tulsa Drillers on Independence Day Weekend Celebration, the Midland RockHounds on Mother’s Day, and the San Antonio Missions on Father’s Day at Hodgetown. ASP adds that they will battle against their Oil Pan rival Midland RockHounds not only on Mother’s day but again in Aug. both at Hodgetown.

ASP officials encourage you to fill your summer weekends with baseball with 12 Friday and Saturday Night games in Hodegtown, game times will be announced in the future.

For ticket information and the Sod Poodles full schedule, visit here.