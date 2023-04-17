Press release from Cory Hilborne, Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations with the Amarillo Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas – Through the first nine games of the season, Amarillo sits on top of the Texas League South Division at 5-4.

While the team was unable to notch a franchise-first, winning the first two series to begin the season, they did hold the head-to-head over Frisco who also owns a 5-4 record to start the year.

Amarillo will now head to Springdale, Arkansas to face off against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A Kansas City).

The two will begin their scheduled six-game series on Tuesday, April 18 where right handed pitcher, Deyni Olivero is slotted to get the start in game one of the series which is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.