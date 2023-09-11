AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles ahead of their six game home series against Frisco find themselves just about as close as they could possibly be to a playoff berth.
The Sod Poodles are up five games in the Texas League South Division over second place Midland, with only six games left to play. Which means that all Amarillo needs to do is win a game and have The Rockhounds drop one to Wichita to clinch their spot in the Texas League’s 2023 post season.
In another scenario, The Sod Poodles could also clinch their coveted playoff berth with 2 victories at home this week against Frisco. The two wins would give Amarillo 41 victories on the second half of the season, thereby eliminating Midland considering they would not have enough games to catch Amarillo.
Amarillo’s Schedule: September 12-17
|Tuesday, September 12
|vs.Frisco
|6:35 pm CDT
|Taco Tuesday
|Wednesday, September 13
|vs.Frisco
|6:35 pm CDT
|Weiner Wednesday
|Thursday, September 14
|vs.Frisco
|6:35 pm CDT
| HODGETOWN Party Shirt Giveaway
Thirsty Thursday™
Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.
|Friday, September 15
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Friday Night Fireworks
|Saturday, September 16
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|SkyFest Spooktacular
|Sunday, September 17
|vs.Frisco
|1:05 pm CDT
|Brandon Pfaadt Bobblehead Giveaway Hometown Hero Sunday
Hometown Hero Sunday – Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!