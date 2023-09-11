AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles ahead of their six game home series against Frisco find themselves just about as close as they could possibly be to a playoff berth.

The Sod Poodles are up five games in the Texas League South Division over second place Midland, with only six games left to play. Which means that all Amarillo needs to do is win a game and have The Rockhounds drop one to Wichita to clinch their spot in the Texas League’s 2023 post season.

In another scenario, The Sod Poodles could also clinch their coveted playoff berth with 2 victories at home this week against Frisco. The two wins would give Amarillo 41 victories on the second half of the season, thereby eliminating Midland considering they would not have enough games to catch Amarillo.

Amarillo’s Schedule: September 12-17

Tuesday, September 12 vs.Frisco 6:35 pm CDT Taco Tuesday Taco Tuesday – Taco Tuesday features two (2) tacos for $3 all game! Lawn, standing room and select seating bowl tickets are JUST $2!

Wednesday, September 13 vs.Frisco 6:35 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday Weiner Wednesday – Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!

Thursday, September 14 vs.Frisco 6:35 pm CDT HODGETOWN Party Shirt Giveaway

Thirsty Thursday™ HODGETOWN Party Shirt Giveaway – The giveaway will be available for ages 21 & up. First 1,500 Fans

Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.

Friday, September 15 vs.Frisco 7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks Friday Night Fireworks – Enjoy a summertime experience as classic as baseball itself with postgame fireworks after every Friday night home game!

Saturday, September 16 vs.Frisco 7:05 pm CDT SkyFest Spooktacular SkyFest Spooktacular – Come out to the ballpark and enjoy the Sod Poodles’ largest firework show of the season!