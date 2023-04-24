AMARILLO, Texas – The Amarillo Sod Poodles have yet to drop a series this season, as they get set to return to Hodgetown this week. 

This is going to be a big week for the Soddies as they welcome in super bowl champion Troy Aikman on Thursday, while on the field they will look for a home series win against Frisco.

Tue Apr 25vs.Frisco7:05 pm CDT Taco Tuesday
 Taco Tuesday features two (2) tacos for $3 all game! Lawn, standing room and select seating bowl tickets are JUST $2!
Wed Apr 26vs.Frisco7:05 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday
Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!* 
Presented by Texas Ford Dealers
Thu Apr 27vs.Frisco7:05 pm CDT Thirsty Thursday™
11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks. 
Presented by Barnes Jewelry
Fri Apr 28vs.Frisco7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks
Sat Apr 29vs.Frisco7:05 pm CDT Diamond Dig Bark In The Park
Diamond Dig – The first 200 women (18+ years in age) in the ballpark this day get the chance to dig for a $3200 diamond jewelry surprise courtesy of Barnes Jewelry! This popular dig takes place right on the field after the game.
Bark in the Park 
Presented by Woof Gang Bakery
Sun Apr 30vs.Frisco1:05 pm CDTSod Poodles Beanie Giveaway Hometown Hero Sunday
Sod Poodles Beanie Giveaway 
Presented by Amarillo National Bank | First 1,500 Fans
Hometown Hero Sunday – Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games! 
Presented by Bell Helicopter