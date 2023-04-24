AMARILLO, Texas – The Amarillo Sod Poodles have yet to drop a series this season, as they get set to return to Hodgetown this week.
This is going to be a big week for the Soddies as they welcome in super bowl champion Troy Aikman on Thursday, while on the field they will look for a home series win against Frisco.
|Tue Apr 25
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Taco Tuesday
|Wed Apr 26
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Weiner Wednesday
Presented by Texas Ford Dealers
|Thu Apr 27
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Thirsty Thursday™
Presented by Barnes Jewelry
|Fri Apr 28
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Friday Night Fireworks
Presented by Barnes Jewelry
|Sat Apr 29
|vs.Frisco
|7:05 pm CDT
|Diamond Dig Bark In The Park
Bark in the Park
Presented by Woof Gang Bakery
|Sun Apr 30
|vs.Frisco
|1:05 pm CDT
|Sod Poodles Beanie Giveaway Hometown Hero Sunday
Presented by Amarillo National Bank | First 1,500 Fans
Hometown Hero Sunday – Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!
Presented by Bell Helicopter