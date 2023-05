AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod poodles will look to flip the script after dropping their recent road series to Corpus Christi this last week, as they return home to Hodgetown to take on The Midland Rockhounds.

Sod Poodles May 9th-14th Schedule at Hodgetown

Tuesday May 9 vs.Midland 11:05 am CDT S.T.E.A.M Day Taco Tuesday S.T.E.A.M Day

Taco Tuesday – Taco Tuesday features two (2) tacos for $3 all game! Lawn, standing room and select seating bowl tickets are JUST $2!



Wednesday May 10 vs.Midland 7:05 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday Weiner Wednesday – Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!*



Thursday May 11 vs.Midland 7:05 pm CDT Thirsty Thursday™ Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.

Presented by Barnes Jewelry



Friday May 12 vs.Midland 7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks Enjoy a summertime experience as classic as baseball itself with postgame fireworks after every Friday night home game!



Saturday May 13 vs.Midland 7:05 pm CDT Sod Poodles Socks Giveaway Calf Fries Sod Poodles Socks Giveaway

Presented by Whataburger | First 1,500 Fans

Calf Fries