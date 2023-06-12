AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are heading into their final two series of the first half red hot, just two games back from first place.
Sod Poodles June 12th-18th schedule vs. San Antonio at Hodgetown
|Tuesday June 13th
|vs.San Antonio
|7:05 pm CDT
|Taco Tuesday
|Wednesday June 14th
|vs.San Antonio
|7:05 pm CDT
|Weiner Wednesday
|Thu Jun 15th
|vs.San Antonio
|7:05 pm CDT
|Calf Fries Thirsty Thursday™
Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.
|Friday June 16th
|vs.San Antonio
|7:05 pm CDT
|Friday Night Fireworks
|Saturday June 17
|vs.San Antonio
|7:05 pm CDT
|Star Wars Night
|Sunday June 18th
|vs.San Antonio
|6:05 pm CDT
|Replica Glove Giveaway (12 & Under) Hometown Hero Sunday
Hometown Hero Sunday – Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!