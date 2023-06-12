AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are heading into their final two series of the first half red hot, just two games back from first place.

Sod Poodles June 12th-18th schedule vs. San Antonio at Hodgetown

Tuesday June 13thvs.San Antonio7:05 pm CDT Taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday – Taco Tuesday features two (2) tacos for $3 all game! Lawn, standing room and select seating bowl tickets are JUST $2!
Wednesday June 14thvs.San Antonio7:05 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday
Weiner Wednesday – Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!*
Thu Jun 15thvs.San Antonio7:05 pm CDT Calf Fries Thirsty Thursday™
Calf Fries
Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks. 
Friday June 16thvs.San Antonio7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks
Friday Night Fireworks – Enjoy a summertime experience as classic as baseball itself with postgame fireworks after every Friday night home game!
Saturday June 17vs.San Antonio7:05 pm CDT Star Wars Night
Star Wars Night 
Sunday June 18thvs.San Antonio6:05 pm CDT Replica Glove Giveaway (12 & Under) Hometown Hero Sunday
 Replica Glove Giveaway (12 & Under) First 1,000 Fans (12 & Under)
 Hometown Hero Sunday – Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games! 