AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – We’re a month into The Amarillo Sod Poodles season and still they have yet to drop a series.

Though The Sod Poodles, did not win their home series against their rival Frisco last week, they did managed to split the series. The series split was in part do to some late game heroics early in the week.

The most impressive feat of the homestand came on Wednesday night, where The Sod Poodles were down 11-1 going to the 7th inning and ended up winning the game 12-11 after their star shortstop, Jordan Lawler, drove in the game winning run in extra innings.

The series split with Frisco leaves the Sod Poodles at 11-10 overall on the season and now Amarillo will take a road trip to Corpus Christi on Tuesday for another six-game set with game one being scheduled for 6:05 p.m. against those Hooks.