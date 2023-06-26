AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod poodles are now gearing up for the second half of the 2023 season, and will look to do it in a fun way this Independence Day weekend.
Amarillo Sod Poodles Schedule from June 28-July 3rd vs. The Tulsa Drillers
For tickets visit sodpoodles.com
|Wednesday, June 28
|vs.Tulsa
|7:05 pm CDT
|Weiner Wednesday
|Thursday, June 29
|vs.Tulsa
|7:05 pm CDT
|Thirsty Thursday™
|Friday, June 30
|vs.Tulsa
|7:05 pm CDT
|Friday Night Fireworks
|Saturday, July 1
|vs.Tulsa
|7:05 pm CDT
|Independence Weekend Firework Show
|Sunday, July 2
|vs.Tulsa
|7:05 pm CDT
|Leandro Cedeño 527-Foot Homerun T-Shirt Giveaway
First 1,500 Fans
Hometown Hero Sunday
Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!
|Monday, July 3
|vs.Tulsa
|6:05 pm CDT
|Independence Day Celebration