AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod poodles are now gearing up for the second half of the 2023 season, and will look to do it in a fun way this Independence Day weekend.

Amarillo Sod Poodles Schedule from June 28-July 3rd vs. The Tulsa Drillers
For tickets visit sodpoodles.com

Wednesday, June 28vs.Tulsa7:05 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday
Weiner Wednesday – Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!
Thursday, June 29vs.Tulsa7:05 pm CDT Thirsty Thursday™
Thirsty Thursday™ – 11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.
Friday, June 30vs.Tulsa7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks
Friday Night Fireworks – Enjoy a summertime experience as classic as baseball itself with postgame fireworks after every Friday night home game!
Saturday, July 1vs.Tulsa7:05 pm CDT Independence Weekend Firework Show
Independence Weekend Firework Show 
Sunday, July 2vs.Tulsa7:05 pm CDT Leandro Cedeño 527-Foot Homerun T-Shirt Giveaway
Leandro Cedeño 527-foot Homerun T-Shirt Giveaway 
First 1,500 Fans
Hometown Hero Sunday
Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!
Monday, July 3vs.Tulsa6:05 pm CDT Independence Day Celebration
Independence Day Celebration 