AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are in the driving seat heading into the final three series of the season, up two games in the Texas League South Division.

Tuesday, August 29vs.Midland6:35 pm CDT Taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday features two (2) tacos for $3 all game! Lawn, standing room and select seating bowl tickets are JUST $2!
Wednesday, August 30vs.Midland6:35 pm CDT Weiner Wednesday
Hot dogs are ONLY $1 for each Wednesday home game! PLUS, the Soddies transform into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo!
Thursday, August 31vs.Midland6:35 pm CDT Calf Fries
Thirsty Thursday™
The Soddies transform into the Calf Fries
11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks. 
Friday, September 1vs.Midland7:05 pm CDT Friday Night Fireworks
Enjoy a summertime experience as classic as baseball itself with postgame fireworks after every Friday night home game!
Saturday, September 2vs.Midland7:05 pm CDT The Workplace Night
Feat. Leslie David Baker
‘The Office’ Star Leslie David Baker (Stanley) will be in attendance
Sunday, September 3vs.Midland1:05 pm CDT Leandro Cedeño On A Throne Bobblehead Giveaway (12 & Up) Hometown Hero Sunday
Leandro Cedeno Bobblehead to be given out to first 1,500 Fans (12 & Up)
Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!