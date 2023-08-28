AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles are in the driving seat heading into the final three series of the season, up two games in the Texas League South Division.
|Tuesday, August 29
|vs.Midland
|6:35 pm CDT
|Taco Tuesday
|Wednesday, August 30
|vs.Midland
|6:35 pm CDT
|Weiner Wednesday
|Thursday, August 31
|vs.Midland
|6:35 pm CDT
| Calf Fries
Thirsty Thursday™
11 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks.
|Friday, September 1
|vs.Midland
|7:05 pm CDT
|Friday Night Fireworks
|Saturday, September 2
|vs.Midland
|7:05 pm CDT
| The Workplace Night
Feat. Leslie David Baker
|Sunday, September 3
|vs.Midland
|1:05 pm CDT
|Leandro Cedeño On A Throne Bobblehead Giveaway (12 & Up) Hometown Hero Sunday
Active military, veterans, and first responders receive 50% off each ticket to Sunday home games!