AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, MyHighPlains.com had the chance to speak with Randall High School’s basketball player KJ Thomas on his journey to becoming an All-State basketball star, what’s next in his career and what he does off the court.

Thomas finished the season for the Randall Raiders averaging 23 points per game, making the 4A All-State team, and the 4A All-Region team, and he also won co-District MVP. Along with those accomplishments, he finished his junior year at Randall, taking the team to the State semi-finals game which has never been done before, KJ scored 33 points.

During the interview, Thomas details all his special moments during his junior season including his 50-point game against Borger, his big win against Canyon, college opportunities, and more.

KJ answers some rapid-fire questions for us that reveal more of his personality such as what he likes to watch, his favorite shoe brand, his celebrity crush, his favorite pre-game song, and more.

