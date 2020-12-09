Several top 5 area basketball teams in action tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There were several top 5 area basketball teams in action across the Texas Panhandle tonight.

The teams playing ranged from class 1A to 5A, some match ups even saw those highly ranked teams face off.

Scroll down to see how those highly ranked teams fared in their games.

Boys Basketball:

Lubbock Cooper vs. Amarillo High School #7

Amarillo High wins, 56-36

Girls Basketball:

Lubbock Cooper #2 vs. Amarillo High School #3

Amarillo High wins, 54-41

Canyon #2 vs. Panhandle #2

Canyon wins, 41-32

Tascosa vs. Nazareth #1

Nazareth wins, 55-44