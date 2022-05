AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the River Road Independent School District, Kyla Satterwhite was recently hired as the high school’s volleyball coach.

As noted by district officials, Satterwhite was also the volleyball coach from 1999 to 2007 and took the team to the state semi-finals.

