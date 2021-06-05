Sandies Storm Past Aledo to Advance to State Tournament: Game 3 Regional Final Highlights

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies Baseball team came to play for game three of the Regional Finals against Aledo, defeating the Bearcats 8-1.
The Sandies stormed over the Aledo Bearcats in Game three of the Regional Finals punching their ticket to the State Tournament!
A key player in game three for the Sandies was their senior catcher, Cayden Phillips, who went 2-3, had 5 RBI’s, and a grand slam in the 8-1 win.
Watch highlights from the Sandies impressive win at the top of this web story.
