Sandies Storm Past Aledo to Advance to State Tournament: Game 3 Regional Final Highlights

MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies Baseball team came to play for game three of the Regional Finals against Aledo, defeating the Bearcats 8-1.

The Sandies stormed over the Aledo Bearcats in Game three of the Regional Finals punching their ticket to the State Tournament!

Amarillo High celebrates with Regional Finals trophy after defeating Aledo, 8-1. (Courtesy of Press Pass Sports)

A key player in game three for the Sandies was their senior catcher, Cayden Phillips, who went 2-3, had 5 RBI’s, and a grand slam in the 8-1 win.

