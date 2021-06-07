Sandies Senior Catcher Talks Remarkable Season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo High Sandies Baseball team advanced to the Texas UIL State Tournament this last weekend after defeating Aledo in game 3 of the Regional Finals, 8-1 thanks in part to a senior leader.

The series saw the Sandies senior catcher, Cayden Phillips, step up in a big way to help lead the Sandies past the Bearcats.

Phillips in game three of the Regional Finals went 2-3, had 5 RBI’s, and a grand slam in the 8-1 win, and in the previous game had a grand slam in the top of the second to get the Sandie storm blowing.

The senior seemed to indicate the first grand slam was a bit of a surprise, saying, “Sometimes I get a little bit of a feeling that I’m going to but, that time…I really didn’t. I was just really trying to hit the ball on the ground hard, or send something into the gaps to get our guys around. But good things happen, and it kinda flew for a while.”

The Sandies will start State Tournament play on Thursday, June 10 at 4:00 p.m. against Barbers Hill in the State Semi-Final.

Watch the video at the top of the web-story to see more from Phillips on the Sandies season.