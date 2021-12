AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation brought in a large crowd with their ‘Rising Stars Charity Exhibition’.

The 1999 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and Amarillo native, Alex O’Brien, helped raise funds to promote and grow junior tennis in the Texas Panhandle by bringing in some not so local talent on Friday.

The event saw some of the worlds best young up and coming tennis players compete, all in an effort to help the charities cause.