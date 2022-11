In 11-Man UIL Football, two teams from the High Plains advance. In 3A Division II, Canadian cruised past district foe Spearman 63-14.

While in 2A Division II, Wellington defeated Vega 26-7.

Regional Semifinal Scores:



4A Division II

Decatur defeats Randall 41-0

3A Division I

Brock defeats Bushland 51-27

3A Division II

Canadian defeats Spearman 63-15

2A Division I

Wellington defeats Vega 26-7

New Home defeats Clarendon 14-8