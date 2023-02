AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The girls high school basketball playoffs continued Saturday as our local area, and a couple of regional teams, faced off in the Regional Finals of the UIL Region I Tournament.

Regional Final Games:

Class 5A:

Lubbock-Cooper (30-6) defeated Lubbock Monterey (32-4), 60-52.

Class 4A:

Glen Rose (39-1) defeated Canyon (30-4), 45-36.

Class 2A:

Gruver (29-5) defeated Panhandle (29-8), 38-36.

Class 1A:

Nazareth (29-9) defeated Claude (23-11), 26-24.