AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The girls UIL high school state basketball championships were played Saturday, March 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The day saw two High plains teams eyeing state titles.

Competing from the Panhandle was the Nazareth Swiftettes in class 1A, and the Gruver Lady Hounds in Class 2A.

The Swiftettes of Nazareth were able to take down #1 Huckabay, 30-20 to claim the programs 25th state title!

Over in 2A, The Gruver Lady Hounds were eyeing their second straight 2A state title and their third title in four years, but came up just short against Lipan, 48-53.